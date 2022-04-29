Now, there will be a mandatory police verification of the documents submitted by the applicants of Darul Uloom Deoband, making the admission process to the Islamic educational institution stricter for this academic year. The institute's management shared this information on Friday, April 29.

"Students seeking admission this year will have to submit their documents, including their Aadhaar cards, original residence certificates and an affidavit, which would be checked and verified by government agencies, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the police," Darul Uloom's Naib Mohtamim (Deputy Vice-Chancellor) Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi said in a statement, as per a PTI report.

He also stated that candidates who are seeking admission will have to submit the necessary documents which include previous madrasa certificates, mark sheets obtained from there and Aadhaar cards of the applicants and their fathers, including their mobile numbers.

If the ID is found wrong, the student will not only be dismissed but also legal action may be taken against the candidate.

Talking about the outstation students, Madrasi said, "No one is exempted in this regard."

"Students of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Assam etc will (also) have to bring their original residence certificates and affidavits, without which the admission process will not be completed," he added.

Madrasi stated that the applicants who are incapable of submitting the required documents should not proceed for admission as such students will not be enrolled

The Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began at Darul Uloom Deoband, a leading Islamic seminary in India. It is situated in Deoband, a town in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In 1866, the seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Fazlur Rahman