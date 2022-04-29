Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) burnt the effigy of their Vice-Chancellor in a move to register their protest against an Iftar party. In another protest, a few other students conducted a demonstration after slogans of provocative nature surfaced on the walls of the campus.

These two protests, which were held on the BHU campus, were held separately, one on Wednesday, April 27, and the other on Thursday, April 28, as per a report in PTI.

After VC Sudhir Jain and other staff members attended an Iftar party which was held in Mahila Mahavidyalaya, a women's college of the university, a group of students reached the VC's office on Wednesday, April 27.

It was their allegation that this was the first time that an Iftar party was held on the campus and they questioned the need to commence a new tradition like this. Students even raised slogans outside the residence of the VC and proceeded to burn his effigy.

What officials had to say

However, Rajesh Singh, spokesperson of BHU, stated that holding an Iftar party is not a new thing for the varsity and claimed that the anti-Iftar protest was an attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony that exists on the campus.

"Festivals of all religions are celebrated on the campus. The Roza Iftar was organised at the women's college after a gap of two years and the VC was invited to it as the head of the university,” he said.

“Even in the past, VCs have participated in the Iftar on being available. Attempts to spoil the environment on such issues is condemnable," Singh said.

An official media statement put out by BHU's Public Relations Officer stated that the VC was invited by the students and faculty members of Mahila Mahavidyalaya and that the tradition of organising Iftar on campus dates back to two decades. "These iftars were attended by subsequent Vice-Chancellors over the years in the capacity of head of the BHU fraternity and as per their availability on the campus."

The other protest

On Thursday, April 28, anti-Brahman and Kashmir-related slogans appeared on the walls of the campus and a protest followed.

The varsity claimed that it was the handiwork of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha but the student outfit denied any hand.

Chief Proctor of the university, BC Kapri, reached the protest spot and said that this was an attempt to disturb the peace of the university. He also informed that as the names of the member of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha was mentioned under the slogans, the administration of the university has identified them and soon, action will be taken.

“The BCM has nothing to do with these slogans.BCM has asked the university administration to investigate the matter and take strict action against those involved in it," the student body said in a statement.