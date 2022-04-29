The anxiety of writing Board exams is something nobody wants to go back to. However, for Odisha Member of the Legislative Assembly from Phulbani, a return to the exam hall for his Class X exam was momentous indeed.

Almost six lakh students appeared for the Class X Board exams that commenced in Odisha on Friday, April 29. BJD lawmaker Angada Kanhar, who is 56 years old, also appeared for his second language paper at the Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district. He later told news agency PTI that he was encouraged by members of the panchayat and his driver to take the test. "I don't know whether I will pass the test or fail. But I wrote my paper with the intention of getting a matriculation degree," said Kanhar, who had taken his Class VIII exam after he was elected to office as an MLA.

The exams started early in the day, given the draining heatwave conditions that prevail in the state. Board officials also said that tight security and special squads were deployed to check any malpractices. The exams are being conducted across 3,540 centres and 35,000 teachers are on duty to supervise the process.

In a tragic incident, a girl in Koraput district suffered grievous injuries in an autorickshaw accident, leaving her unable to write the exam, said sources in the police.