Indian medical students who were pursuing their education in China but have been stuck in India for two years because of Bejing's visa ban will gather for a gathering at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow, Friday, April 29. This will begin at 10.30 am and will go on for a few hours.



A crowd of over 100 people, including students and parents, will be gathering and will bring along placards and banners. "For two years, students have been going through unimaginable trauma and all we want to do is express the urgency of the matter," says Joint Secretary of Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA), Mohammed Sageer. He is a parent of a student who is stuck here and has travelled from Thrissur, Kerala to Delhi just for the gathering. FMGPA and Indian Students In China are organising this gathering together.

"We need support from the public and more so from the government so that the stranded students receive some help," says the General Secretary. But this is just the beginning. In May sometime, they are planning a mass gathering, wherein, students from all over the country will gather in Delhi to make their objections known.



Just a week back, China had informed Sri Lanka about permitting some of its students, who have been stranded at home for the last two years because of China's COVID-induced visa ban, to return. Though it continues to remain mum about permitting the over 23,000 Indian medical students who were pursuing their education in the various institutes of China who have been stranded in India for the same reasons.



Last month, when Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, visited India and met S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, the issue was taken up.



Even as students of countries like Pakistan, Thailand and the Solomon Islands are being permitted by China, Indian students are still waiting, and protesting vehemently, so that they can continue their education back in China.