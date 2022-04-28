West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suggested that the state may break for summer vacation early this year, considering the ongoing heatwave conditions. The CM has asked the State's Education Minister Bratya Basu to consider declaring the start of the summer vacation from May 2 as temperatures continue to soar in the state.

Banerjee made the statement at an administrative review meeting at the state's Secretariat and has urged private schools to grant early summer vacations as well. She said that the move, apart from protecting students from the sweltering sun, would also prevent infection in children in case a fourth wave of COVID-19 hits the state.

States such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have announced an early summer break.