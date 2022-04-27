After the Bhalswa landfill area had been gutted with a massive fire on the evening of April 26, Gyan Sarovar School, which is an informal school for the children of rag-pickers in the area, has been closed for a week. The school is situated near the landfill. The closure was announced on April 27.

The decision was taken after the area was filled with thick smoke which made it difficult for the children to breathe. The fire was brought under control after 20 hours. "There is a thick layer of hazardous smoke in the area making it difficult for children to breathe and the whole area is foggy and hence the visibility is low," said Father Santhosh, the Director of Deepti Foundation, which runs the school, as reported by PTI.

The fire department had been informed about the matter at about 6 pm. Ten firefighters had been put on the job and efforts to douse the flames are still continuing. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the fire within 24 hours.

This is the fourth case of landfill fire in Delhi in a month. The Bhalswa landfill is spread over 36 acres. The waste dumped produces methane gas in high amounts and the gas catches fire due to the high summer temperatures. So, the landfill area witnesses frequent fires. However, Father Santosh said that the fires had never before affected the functioning of the school, which is situated on the other side of the landfill.

The school is an urban school designed for underprivileged children of rag-pickers. It is an attempt to attract children and their parents into this facility and encourage them to realise the importance of education to improve their lifestyle.