After the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Jammu-Kashmir also joins the list. An Army-run school in Baramulla district of J-K has issued a diktat asking teachers to avoid wearing their headscarves during class hours. The diktat states that it will better facilitate the interaction between students and teachers. It was released on April 25, but later, on April 27, in an amended version of the diktat, the word hijab was changed to niqab.

However, the diktat has sparked controversy ever since its release. The issue has even attained political proportions, as J-K leaders have claimed it was an attempt of the ruling government to interfere with the religious affairs of the state.

Former chief minister of Jammu-Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had strongly condemned it. "Our girls will not give up their right to choose," she had tweeted. National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah has also expressed his displeasure. "The reason given is just not right. This school did not start yesterday. These teachers (who are wearing hijabs) must have been interacting with the students earlier also. What changed overnight?” he had asked.

The incident happened in the Dagger Parivar School, Baramulla. It is a school set up under the ambit of the Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation. The letter had been issued by the principal of the school, who, along with the school management, has not yet commented on the issue.