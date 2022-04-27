The first model pre-school in the Ernakulam district opened at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tripunithura, Kochi on Tuesday, April 27.

Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the school and shared that the government would be taking steps to upgrade the quality of pre-primary and primary schools. "For this, the education department is preparing an academic master plan," he added.

"However, for the improvement in the quality of school education in the state, public participation is essential," he said.

According to him, Government Model Nursery School has been started in a building inside the GGHSS campus. It was built using KIIFB funding. "The infrastructure for the pre-school was developed using Rs 15 lakh provided by Samagra Shiksha Kerala," said the minister. Tiny tots will get the chance to play with several toys and this could prove to be a dream come true for them.

The school also has areas demarcated for a children's park, cooking mid-day meals and dining. "The school has been scientifically designed with the aim of imparting knowledge through recreation. The LKG and UKG sections are equipped with classrooms that can seat up to 50 students. Meanwhile, work on the digital classroom is in progress ahead of the school opening," said the minister. The children's park has an artificial hill, waterfall and fountain.

"Nursery schools under the department of education are being upgraded to international standards. Apart from Tripunithura, Town UP School at Koothattukulam and GLPS at Kunnukara will be made model pre-schools in the first phase. The department has decided to upgrade 15 nursery schools in the district to international standards," he added.

On the preparations for the next academic year, the minister said, "The state-level inauguration of the distribution of books and uniforms will take place on April 28 and May 6. This will coincide with the start of the new academic year. The department of public instruction has been directed to take extensive action in connection with the opening of the schools on June 1." He also said that the training for teachers is progressing ahead of the Praveshanolsavam.