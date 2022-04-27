The State Government of Gujarat has declared that the professors of state-run grant-in-aid colleges will no longer be required to clear the CCC+ (Course on Computer Concepts) and the exams in Gujarati or Hindi language to get promoted. The declaration came in on April 27, Wednesday.

The exemption is only for those professors who are eligible to get a promotion under CAS on or before December 2022. And those who shall be eligible for promotion under CAS after January 1, 2023, will be required to pass the said exams. The decision stands to benefit nearly 3,500 college and university teachers. There are several teachers who are waiting for promotions from the last six years, said Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, in Gandhinagar, as reported by PTI.

The Gujarat government had issued a Government Resolution (GR) in February 2019, stating that lecturers and professors will have to clear CCC+ as well as Hindi or Gujarati language exams for promotion and higher pay as per the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the 7th Pay Commission pay scales applicable in the state.

The State Government has now decided to scrap this decision and restart the process of granting promotion. The move comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took note of representations made by various unions of college and university teachers regarding their promotions.