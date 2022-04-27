Arab Bharadwaj, a Class VI student from Delhi, has embarked on a journey to spread the message of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will be taking a cycling tour of 2,500 kilometres. The journey has already begun from Moirang in Manipur, where Bose's Indian National Army (INA) raised the tricolour on April 14, 1944. It will end at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Arab had started the trip on April 14, commemorating the date when the INA had raised the Indian flag. The boy has said that he had the support of his family on his decision to embark on the trip. His father, Atul M Bharadwaj, who is a doctor, has accompanied him through this trip. On Tuesday, April 26, the father-son duo reached Alipurduar in West Bengal, as reported by PTI. Their trip's motto is to spread the message of national unity.

"When I was in Class II, my grandfather started telling me stories about our freedom fighters. He gave me many books about the country's freedom struggle. It was at that time that I was inspired by Netaji and his fight for the country. I wanted to do something on the 75th year of India's Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji," Arab stated, adding that he wants to serve the country.