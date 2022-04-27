Eminent academician and leader, serving as Principal of DAV School of Business Management (DSBM), Dr Dwarikanath Mishra has been awarded one of the most prestigious Mahatma Hans Raj Award by DAV College Trust and Management Society, New Delhi.



Dr Mishra, having more than two decades of experience in the field of teaching both Commerce and Management, has an enthusiasm and motto to create a unique difference in the lives of students and teachers. This honour was bestowed upon him on the occasion that marked the birth anniversary of educationist Mahatma Hans Raj, that is, on April 23, 2022, Saturday. This was organised at Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The award was conferred by Padma Shri Punam Suri, President of DAV CMC, in the presence of dignitaries and office bearers of DAV CMC.

Dr Mishra has been given the award for his outstanding and immense contribution to maintaining the legacy of academic excellence and reforms in the field of education.



Dr Mishra has also appeared as a panellist on numerous platforms of national and international forums in the areas of Economics and Finance. Under his able mentorship and unique leadership capability, various research and real-time consultancy project works of different corporate houses are being undertaken. He has published articles in various national and international journals and is the Consulting Editor of various reputed books.



Dr Mishra extended his gratitude to DAV CMC for the honour and thanked all the stakeholders who had extended their unconditional support and cooperation for his successful professional career in the knowledge-based society.