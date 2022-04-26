The students of Vikram Deb (Autonomous) College in Jeypore had the exciting opportunity to witness a display of arms by the Border Security Force (BSF). The programme took place on April 26 in the college, which is situated in the tribal-dominated Koraput district of Odisha.

The event had been organised to show the students the modern arms and ammunition used by the military forces. "Such programmes will instill patriotism among students," said BSF DIG Madan Lal. He interacted with the students during the programme and informed them that medical camps, awareness programmes, sports activities and distribution of sports items are organised by the BSF from time to time to inspire youngsters.

The BSF has been deployed in Koraput and some other districts affected by left-wing extremism. At the event, the force displayed arms, ammunition and special equipment used by them. The DIG also explained to the students the evolution of arms and the advanced development of weapons. At the event, small arms, assault rifles, hand grenades, UBGL (under-barrel grenade launcher), mortars, LMGs (light machine guns), Gs (medium machine guns), HHMD (hand-held metal detectors), thermal imaging devices and night-vision equipment were displayed and their functioning was explained to the students, a BSF press release stated.