The Ministry of Education, Government of India has written to the Rajasthan Education Department about a Class XII Political Science question paper that reportedly featured six questions around the "achievements of Congress party".



“A news item has appeared in a section of the press along with relevant copies of the question paper, which is self-explanatory. Comments and inputs of the state government on the news item may be sent to the department,” the ministry said in a letter sent on Monday, April 25, as per a report in PTI.



The state BJP slammed Rajasthan's Congress government with reference to the question paper and has inquired whether it was a Political Science paper or a Congress history paper. The party also criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the issue.



“Seeing this question paper of Political Science, many students did not even understand whether the examination was about Political Science or the history of Congress! Perhaps Gehlot ji has now considered Congress as a part of history,” the party tweeted in Hindi.

As per a report in Outlook, the questions were:

- Who gave the slogan Garibi Hatao?

- Which political party dominated the first three general elections?

- How many seats did Congress win in the 1984 elections?

- Discuss in brief the Congress as a social and ideological alliance.

- The General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement.

- Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general elections and what mandate did it get? Explain.

The question paper also had questions pertaining to other parties, elections and more.

Last November, in the CBSE Sociology exam, a question based on the Gujarat riots triggered a controversy which was followed by an apology issued by the board. The board also promised to take strict action against those responsible.



The MCQ based paper had the following question: "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” There were four options students could choose from — Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.