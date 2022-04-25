With the All India Council for Technical Education's (AICTE) approval, two new technical courses are soon to be integrated into the syllabus of eligible and interested institutions. The notice arrived on Monday, April 25, as the AICTE sent a letter to all Vice-Chancellors and heads of technical institutions, informing them about its decision.

The courses approved are Diploma in Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturing and BTech or BE Electronics in VLSI Design and Technology. However, before permitting these subjects for the courses of the institutions, the AICTE says that the specific institutions will have to satisfy the conditions laid down in the Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2022-2023. This handbook is meant for the integration of new subjects by any institution.

"With reference to the program for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India, as approved by the Cabinet, it is pertinent that the aspirations of India to set up semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem would require a market-ready talent pool in the field of semiconductors and display, which ultimately would require a clear roadmap of capacity building," the AICTE letter stated, as mentioned in a PTI report.

This makes it clear that the decision has been taken to help students build their talent, they state. AICTE has also stated that the model curriculum for these courses shall be published soon.