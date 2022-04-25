The Calcutta High Court said that a formal objection can be filed in the case relating to the death of student leader Anis Khan. A report on the death by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe had stated that the death was not a homicide. However, the court directed the father of the victim to file an affidavit as an objection to the report, after his lawyer took exception to its findings.

The student activist's father, Salem Khan's lawyer has submitted that the report is not an investigation and may be termed as an inquiry report at best. He said that it did not contain relevant details, noted a PTI report. He also claimed that it was ridiculous to suggest that the death was non-homicidal. It had been claimed by the lawyer that Anis Khan had been assaulted by four people at his home at Amta in Howrah district. One of the persons had been in a police uniform, while the other three were dressed as civic volunteers. They had pushed Anis from the third floor and, hence, the case was that of murder.

The incident had taken place on February 19 and the lawyer had sought an order from the court for investigation into the death by an impartial agency that is not connected with the West Bengal police. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had then ordered a SIT probe on March 14 and had directed it to complete the probe by April 18. On April 19, a 82-page report was submitted as the findings of the probe, along with steps taken for the investigation.

Now, the matter has been adjourned for hearing till May 12. The petitioner has been given a week's time to file the objection.