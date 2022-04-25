In his latest tweet responding to AAP MLA Atishi Marlena, General Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, clarified his earlier statements. The tweet was posted on April 25, Monday, at 11:07 am, in the form of a letter. V Sivankutty begins by stating that his position has been made clear in the current controversy.

AAP MLA Atishi had tweeted from her official handle that officials from Kerala had visited a Delhi school and were keen on implementing the education model in their state. However, this claim was countered by Sivankutty, who stated that no one from Kerala had visited Delhi. In his Twitter post today, the Minister has clarified that he meant that no government official from Kerala had visited the national capital. He further stated that the Kerala unit of AAP has expressed regret over the issue. The post was accompanied by screenshots of the AAP's comments.

The Minister has also tried to clear Kerala's stand in the field of education. "When it comes to providing quality education, Kerala believes that collaboration and exchange of ideas must take place not only between states but even between states and countries," the letter stated. It also mentioned that no association could take decisions on matters concerning education in Kerala.

It further mentioned that the delegation from New Delhi has made it clear that Kerala has "set a remarkable model in the field of education". And summing the incident up, the MInister's letter said, "in this matter, what we need is not controversy, but comradeship".