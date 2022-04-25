Inquiries have been ordered against 720 private schools in Punjab for allegedly raising fees though the state government had issued directions regarding it.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led dispensation in the state ordered the inquiry after several complaints from parents who claimed that these schools disregarded the directions of the government, as per a report by PTI.

It was on Twitter that Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer shared the inquiry order. “Inquiry has been ordered against 720 private schools against whom parents lodged complaints. Strict action will be taken if found guilty,” said Hayer in his tweet posted on April 23, Saturday at 10.35 pm.

On April 25, Sunday, Spokesperson of the Punjab unit of AAP, Malwinder Singh Kang, reiterated the government's commitment to quality basic education that is affordable. It was he who informed that the inquiry order had been issued after receiving complaints from parents about these schools not complying with the state government's directions.

It was only last month that the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann had directed all private schools in the state against increasing fees or even urging students and parents to purchase uniforms, books or other stationery products from ceratin select shops.