Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced on April 25, Monday, that the Delhi education model will be replicated in Punjab. The Chief MInister is on a two-day visit to Delhi to take note of the best practices followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He took a tour of schools and health institutes in Delhi with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

The Punjab Chief Minister had been accompanied by senior officers from the field of education on a tour to a government school in Chirag Enclave in Delhi, after which the decision to adopt the Delhi model was taken. He was informed by CM Kejriwal that the principals of government schools were sent abroad for training and the teachers were trained at the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs). He was also informed that after coming to power in Delhi, the AAP government had called a meeting of school principals and sought their suggestions for improving the education system.

Mann has stated that the Delhi model will be adopted in Punjab to enable students from both rich and poor backgrounds to study together. He also said that this will provide quality education to all and the country would progress in this way by learning from each other. His words met with compliance from his Delhi counterpart, who stated, "Let us work together to strengthen the education system of the country," as noted in a PTI report.

Prior to his visit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also made a tour of the state earlier in April and had approved of the Delhi education model. He had also said that his government would create a model school in TN on the same lines and he had invited CM Kejriwal to visit it.