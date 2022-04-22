In the coming days, the hijab will be banned not just in colleges but in public spaces as well, said General Secretary of the BJP National OBC Morcha Yashpal Anand Suvarna while speaking to the media on April 22, Friday.

The General Secretary called the hijab issue big in Europe and said that once it is banned, it might send a good message to the world. "The European countries are mulling it and we who are dreaming of Hindu Rashtra must be the ones to implement this first," he said, as per media reports.

Yashpal Anand Suvarna is also the Vice-President of the Development Committee of the Udupi Government PU Girls’ College, the educational institution that had become the epicentre of the hijab controversy.

Earlier in the day, two petitioners in the hijab case — Aliya Assadi and Resham — entered the examination centre to collect their hall tickets to attempt PU examinations which commenced today, April 22. After insisting on attempting the exam while wearing the hijab, they were turned away from the exam hall by the examination incharge at 10.45 am. After that, they refused to speak to the media who were present there.

The High Court in its judgement had concluded that the hijab was not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith, and therefore cannot be granted protection under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The judgement was challenged in the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. However, the apex court had denied pleas for an urgent hearing by the petitioners, stating that the hijab had nothing to do with exams.