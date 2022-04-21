The registration process for admissions to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will begin on April 25, Monday. The applicants can apply for the registrations through the official website of the institute, iiseradmission.in/iisermohali.ac.in. The last date for registration is May 3, 2022.

On July 3, 2022, the IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022 will be conducted. Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer and 0.75 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer whereas no marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

The State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) are the two channels via which candidates can apply for admission to the institution. IISER admits students through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Among the JEE Advanced qualified students, the students who hold the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The candidates who chose the SCB channel have to appear for IAT 2022 and those who have chosen the KVPY channel, have to appear for the KVPY aptitude test for admission.

IISERs offer five-year BS-MS programmes across the country whereas IISER Bhopal offers a four-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences in addition to the BS-MS courses.