A 17-year-old boy, accused of the murder of his mother, has been denied permission by his college to write the second PU exams which begin on Friday, April 22. He came out on bail two months ago and sought the help of child rights NGOs and government bodies to obtain a chance to write the exams, but in vain. The PU Board has given him permission to write the exams but only for the next academic year. He left Bengaluru on Wednesday evening and made his way to his hometown in Yadgir.

The teenager, who lived with his parents and five-year-old brother in Tavarekere, Bengaluru, was named accused in the murder of his mother in February this year. The case came up before the Juvenile Justice Board in Bengaluru and he was sent to an observation home.

Two months ago, he came out on bail to prepare for the exams and also for some personal reasons. His college cited his conflict with the law to deny him the hall ticket, though there is a provision for accused people to write exams. He approached NGOs, the Department of Women and Child Development and the Education Department, with the help of a lawyer, but the PU Board gave him permission to write the exam only next year, NGO sources said.

A science student, he has missed practical exams too. He had enough attendance and had scored 96 per cent in first PUC and 85 per cent in SSLC.