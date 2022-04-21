The colourful relief sculptures are a delightful sight, on the compound walls lining the road leading to the main gate of the CMS College in Kottayam. Once on the campus, delight turns into excitement beholding a beautifully curated sculpture garden spread over several acres. One of the oldest colleges in the country, CMS is getting a makeover in accordance with the changing trend on higher education campuses.



Having celebrated its bicentenary a few years ago, the college has always been known for its rich, sprawling campus and heritage buildings. With the launch of a new project, Hues of Time, the college is aiming to enrich the campus further with sculptures, relief sculptures, paintings and murals.



"According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), higher education centres should diversify their activities rather than confining themselves to the concept of offering arts and science courses. The Hues of Time project intends to promote enjoyment and study of art in its original form," said CMS Principal Varghese Joshua.



Being implemented in four phases, Hues of Time is nearing completion. As part of the project, the college had earlier organised a painting camp to create 200 high-quality paintings for its art gallery. In the second phase, murals were also painted at various spots on the campus. The third phase saw the college beginning work on setting up seven sculptures to create a sculpture garden on the campus. While six sculptures have been completed, work on the seventh is progressing.



"Renowned sculptor KS Radhakrishnan is creating the seventh sculpture, which is expected to be completed in two weeks. Landscaping will also be done to turn the campus into a sculpture garden. The designing of the garden and the installation of sculptures on a platform will be done in tune with the sculptors' suggestions," Joshua said.



The fourth phase of the project involves the reliefs on the walls lining the passageway leading to the main gate. "The relief sculptures depict important events and milestones in the history of the college over nearly 5,500 square feet of space on the compound walls," the principal said.



The college's 200-year history has already been crafted in 60 frames by as many as 30 artists, led by TR Udayakumar. The historical moments finding a place among the relief sculptures include the entry of women to college education and the visit of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, the king of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom, to the CMS Press.



Joshua said the painting of these sculptures will commence in a day with the help of artists from Kasaragod. All work under Hues of Time is scheduled to be completed before May 30, and a refreshed campus will welcome students to the new academic year, he said.



"The objective of the project is to showcase and highlight the rich heritage of the CMS campus. Moreover, a vibrant and positive environment will definitely influence the students to give their maximum. The students are already excited about the new developments on the campus, steering them towards arts and music," Joshua said.



The work to set up a museum using a Rs 2-crore state government grant will also commence soon on the campus. The 8,600 sq ft museum will showcase the historical, literal and cultural heritage of the college.