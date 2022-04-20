The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced that it will conduct admissions into all postgraduate courses it offers through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had made the CUET compulsory for admission into undergraduate programmes at central universities from this academic year. UoH, which is a central university, offers PG programmes, and while the CUET is being conducted for PG programmes as well, it has not yet been made mandatory.

"The CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities. Admissions to all integrated PG programmes at the UoH will be through CUET 2022 and UoH will not conduct any separate entrance exams for these programmes," said the varsity in a statement.

Applications for the CUET are live on the website of the National Testing Agency, who will conduct the exams. The last date to apply is May 6, 2022.