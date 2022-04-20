DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) successfully organised the Award Ceremony to encourage the budding talents of DSBM for their outstanding performance in curricular and co-curricular fields.



The event was graced by Prof (Dr) Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar who was the chief guest. Prof Acharya commenced her speech by giving the success mantra, “Failure is the pillar of success”, to excel in life. The VC educated the audience about numerous career prospects of BBA and BCom curriculum in the present market scenario in context to the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. She mainly discussed about the entrepreneurship field and skill development. Prof Acharya concluded by sharing the strategy of inculcating the habit of making personal road maps and job readiness.



Prof Acharya congratulated all the achievers for their exemplary performance and highly appreciated the efforts of Dibyasha Pradhan for her outstanding achievement in campus placement — the Rs 21.50 lakh package offered by DE Shaw India. She applauded initiatives like paid summer internship programme, value addition programmes and real-time project work which are being carried out by DSBM for the interest of the student community.

Madan Mohan Panda, President, DSBM; Prof Ranjan Ku Bal, Former Chairman, PG Council, Utkal University and Ipsita Das, Principal, DAV Public School, Unit-8 were other eminent delegates who attended the event and extended their congratulations to all the achievers.

Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM delivered the welcome address and opined about the initiatives undertaken by DSBM for the empowerment of the students’ community and shared the prospective strategy to meet the objectives of NEP 2020 which will help in enhancing the employability skills of the students, the need of the hour.