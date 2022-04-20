Tipu Sultan lessons will remain in the school textbooks but only inappropriate parts of his history will be removed, said Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

"There were two demands, especially from Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan. One of the demands was to remove the lessons of Tipu from the curriculum. The second was if the lessons on him are not removed, all his sides should be shown. As of now, only one part is shown. Ranjan has given evidence on how Tipu changed the language of administration from Kannada to Persian, and thereby, caused injustice to Kannada. And he has also shown Tipu's atrocity against the people of Coorg along with his communication with the British," Nagesh said.

"So we have decided to remove the inappropriate part about Tipu's history from school textbooks. We will not even remove his name as 'Mysuru Huli' from textbooks. A committee that has been formed will decide what should be there and what should be removed about Tipu which will be revealed next week," he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh also said that in case there is a paper leak in the second PUC exam, an expensive method has been put in place to change the question paper immediately. CCTV cameras at the offices of all deputy commissioners will record the entire proceedings till the papers reach the classrooms. As many as 2,152 special, 858 squads and 64 district squads will be deputed.

Earlier, there have been two-three instances of rumours of a second PU paper leak, following which, the exam was postponed. Sensitive centres have been identified at the district level. SSLC exams results are likely to be announced in the second week of May.