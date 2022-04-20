From April 22 to May 18, Pre University Board is all set to conduct the second year PUC exams. As many as 6,84,255 students including 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, 21,928 private students and 2,212 physically challenged children have enrolled for the exams, informed Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh on Tuesday, April 19.

Across 5,241 centres including 1,231 government PU colleges, 797 aided, 3,040 unaided, 159 composite and 14 corporation PU colleges, the exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm, shared the minister. The highest number of centres are in Bengaluru South district (83) and the lowest are in Ramanagar district (13).

The highest number of students have enrolled from Bengaluru South, as the case is every year, and the number stands at 58,836 while from Kodagu district, the lowest number, 6,048, of students have registered. As many as 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls will appear for exams. There have been almost equal number of students appearing for exams in all three faculties including 2,45,519 in Commerce, 2,28,167 in Arts, and 2,10,569 in Science.

Across as many as 81 centres the evaluation will be done. Additionally, in Tumkur, Hassan and Ballari districts, new evaluation centres will come up.

Since March 16, six meetings have been held with the officers from the education department and others, informed the minister and also said that the revised timetable which was issued on April 6 will be adhered to.

By showing their hall tickets, students can travel for free on KSRTC buses on the days they have exams. All COVID-19 appropriate behaviour needs to be followed, he said.

For any exam-related query, students can contact 080-23080864.