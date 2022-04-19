Delhi University's St Stephen's College is likely to stick to its decision to allot 15 per cent weightage to interviews during its admission process. This is contrary to the directions of the Delhi University which has said that 100 per cent weightage be given to the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022.

On Monday, April 18, the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh, met with the Principal of St Stephen's, which is affiliated with DU. The VC tried to convince the school to follow the directives issued by the varsity. However, the talks were not fruitful and St Stephen's has insisted that it will conduct the interview round, which it claims has been a tradition for admission into the college for over 100 years, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The VC also said that since it has been a long-held practice, the varsity would like to view the college's stand for the interview from a constitutional perspective. The CUET, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, will be conducted in July this year. It has been made compulsory for admission into undergraduate programmes under central universities.

St Stephen's is a minority college in DU, which reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates. While making the announcement about the CUET, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar said that the minority status and reservation criteria of institutions will not be impacted by the CUET. DU has proposed that St Stephen's conduct admissions via CUET only for the general category seats at least. However, the college isn't willing to budge from its stand to conduct admission through CUET and interviews in the 85:15 ratio for all seats.

As a minority college, St Stephen's has been provided the right to conduct admission according to its own procedures. Therefore, it is unlikely that it might comply with the admission procedure laid out by DU.