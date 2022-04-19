At 10 am today, April 19, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will release admit cards for Class X (HSC and Madhyama) Summative Assessment II, 2021-22 and Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC), 2022 (1st). It is on the official website, www.bseodisha.ac.in, that these will be made available.

As per a press release which was issued by BSE on Monday, April 18, by using their school code and password, intuition heads will be able to log in and download the admit cards so that the same can be issued to the candidates attempting HSC and SOSC examination.

When it comes to correspondence course candidates and Madhyama students, they can download the hall tickets by using their name and the name of their father to log in. But do note, the web-hoisted admit cards of these aspirants will need the signatures of institution heads before stepping into the examination centres, the press release stated.

Previously, the BSE had released details like the timetable, guidelines for the conduction of summative assessment-2 for Class X students and Madhyama course, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam-2022 scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 7.