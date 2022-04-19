In a conversation in March 2022, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, had stated that National Testing Agency (NTA) might consider conducting the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year.

"To begin with, CUET will be conducted once this year but the NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from next session," he had said.

This allows students two opportunities to take the exam and gives them a chance to improve their scores.

Now, as per a report in The Times of India, an official from the Ministry of Education stated the same. These exams will be conducted after the Class XII Board exams conclude with a gap of around 45 days.

Also, National Testing Agency officials informed that the deadline for registration for the exam will be extended beyond the date that has been fixed, which is May 6. Also, the schedule for postgraduate admissions can be expected next week.

The pattern of question papers also might change annually but the syllabus will remain the same. This is because coaching centres might be able to predict the pattern if it is standardised.

It was also reported that as of April 18, Monday, about 25 per cent of the candidates who had registered were from Uttar Pradesh. Then there are 32,000 candidates from Delhi and 16,000 from Bihar. As far as the other states are concerned, the numbers stand at 3,400 for Assam, 4,200 for Chhattisgarh, 4,600 for Jharkhand, 5,600 from Kerala, 6,400 from Madhya Pradesh and 3,300 from Tamil Nadu. The NTA is expecting 10 lakh applications for the first edition of CUET.

As of now, registrations are underway and one can visit the website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, to register for the exam.