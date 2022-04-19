NM Institute of Engineering & Technology (NMIET) organised a national seminar on the college premises today, April 19. The theme of the seminar was Present & Future Energy Scenario of India.

The chief speaker of the seminar was Prof (Er) PK Pradhan, former Chief Engineer, Coal India, Government of India; Balimela Hydro Power Plant, Government of Odisha and Orissa State Electricity Board, Bhubaneswar. Present on the occasion were Dr Niranjan Mishra, Principal, NMIET; Shilpa Parida, Director PR; Richa Parida, Director HR; Anwesh Dash, Director Finance; Prof Prajnadipta Sahoo, Head of Department, Electrical Engineering along with faculty members and BTech and Diploma students of the college.

Er Pradhan spoke at length about the challenges confronting India in the energy department, the steps to be taken for judicious utilisation and the future of mankind as far as energy is concerned. His 1.5 hours session was a mix of theoretical as well as industry insights. The talk was followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Er Pradhan is also Former Dean of NMIET’s Industry Institute Interface. The programme began by paying respects to Dr Ramesh Chandra Parida, Chairman, NM Group of Institutions. The welcome address was presented by Dr Mishra, Principal, NMIET and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof Radhagovinda Das of Department of Electrical Engineering.

At the end of the session, the officials of NMIET felicitated Er Pradhan for his contribution to the energy sector of India.

Commenting on the event, Shilpa Parida, Director, PR said, “Climate change is a shared global challenge — and it is largely an energy challenge. Energy accounts for over two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions. This means energy must be at the heart of any solution. It is imperative that students of technical institutes delve into the root of this subject and try to bring a change in their approach and their surroundings.”