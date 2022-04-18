Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia is attempting to throw some light on the state of affairs in schools in Gujarat. Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, visited the state last week and has now shared pictures on his Twitter account to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pictures of two state-run schools in Bhavnagar, which happens to be the assembly constituency and hometown of Gujarat's Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, reported news agency PTI. They depict children sitting on the floors of dilapidated classrooms.

The tweet was in response to a post on the microblogging site by the Prime Minister that announced his visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra on April 18. Sisodia, who tweeted in Hindi, said, "Prime Minister! You may not see from the modern centre of Vidya Samiksha Kendra the picture of these schools, where there is no desk to sit, there are cobwebs like those in closed junkyards, toilets are broken...I have personally seen such schools in the constituency of the education minister of Gujarat."

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had written to the Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and the education minister, asking them to set aside political differences and pay a visit to Delhi's government schools. Highlighting the "Delhi model of education", Sisodia claimed that little had been done by the BJP to improve the condition of government schools in Gujarat, despite having been in power for 27 years. These remarks come ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, which are set to be conducted in December this year.