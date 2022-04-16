After several candidates alleged that their exams had been unfairly assessed and a large-scale paper leak had surfaced in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said, on April 16, that it will initiate a probe into a possible money laundering angle of the case. There have also been alleged anomalies in the recruitment process of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

A PTI report stated that the ED was closely monitoring the case and if any money laundering act came to be established, the agency would seek documents from the Commission and would talk to the people involved. An enforcement case information report (ECIR), which is similar to an FIR, would also be filed in that situation.

As per the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter at present. The irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff are being investigated and corruption is also being looked at by the CBI.

Former education minister Partha Chatterjee has been granted a month's relief for appearing before the Calcutta High Court, in connection with this case. The matter had come to light when the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam (Class X) question paper had been circulated on social media in early March, this year.