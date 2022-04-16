To enhance overseas opportunities for the youth, the country's first Skill India International Center will come up in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A Memorandum of Understanding has been exchanged between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Skill Development Institute (SDI) on April 16 in the presence of Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The centre will train the youth and build them into a certified, skilled workforce. The training centre will have services like mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support. It will also have a wide network of partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries, a PTI report mentioned.

A National Academy for Skill Teachers will additionally be set up for skill-training of teachers and assessors. The centre aims at providing skills as per the requirements of international employers in countries like Canada, Australia and the Gulf nations. It is especially being set up to develop the skills of the Odia youth.

"An international training centre and two world-class national academies will augment India's ambition of developing a workforce that not only meets the demand of the country, but also positions India to be a leading provider of workforce to the world," the Minister said.