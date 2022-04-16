Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 16, shared his insights on the recently held Pariksha Pe Charcha event that is held annually, in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas. This year, the fifth edition of the highly popular programme had been held on April 1, in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The PM had interacted with specially-abled children and had even met their parents during the event.

Sharing his insights on the interactions, PM Modi had tweeted, "I enjoy interacting with our dynamic #ExamWarriors. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a vibrant forum for many issues relating to exams and life. Insights from all of these interactions can be found in this innovatively curated section on the NaMo app," as mentioned in an ANI report.

The NaMo app's Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) forum has a section for both parents and students. There are 15 topics for the students and 7 topics for the parents to watch. This content can be accessed in two languages, English and Hindi.