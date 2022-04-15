The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University, Professor Umesh Rai met with Union Minister Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on April 15 to seek integration of Science curriculum in the university by engaging students in start-ups and other projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the meeting, Rai, who is a former Delhi University professor, requested that the Jammu University students be engaged in futuristic Science projects and youth-related start-ups, launched under the Ministry. He also sought to rope in students for scholarships and fellowships started by the Ministry.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, responded that the research in the university has to be linked with start-ups. A statement from the Science and Technology Ministry, as mentioned in a PTI report, said that academic streams needed to come together and the industries also needed to be made equal stakeholders with equal investments of resources.

The Minister added that Jammu was fast emerging as north India's education hub. He also called for the wider integration of different educational institutions in Jammu. The Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of High Altitude Medicine, Bhaderwah, Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, north India's first Space Centre, Central University Jammu are some of those that he mentioned.