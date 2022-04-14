A division bench of the Calcutta High Court extended a stay for four weeks on an earlier order that directed senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, to appear before the CBI. This happened on Wednesday, April 13. A petition was filed against him alleging irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools.

Partha Chatterjee was the state Education Minister when the alleged appointments were made, as per the PTI report.

The acceptance of the resignation of Justice (retired) RK Bag from the chairmanship of a committee was also refused by the division bench, comprising of Justices Subrata Talukder and AK Mukherjee. The committee was appointed by another division bench of the court to inquire into the allegations. It also requested the committee to complete an investigation of Group-C post appointments.

The report on the probe into Group-D appointments had already been submitted by the panel.

The bench directed that the stay granted by it on an order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that asked Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by Tuesday evening will continue for four weeks from Wednesday. This has come as a temporary relief to the West Bengal minister as, previously, he was asked to appear before the CBI on Tuesday.

It also directed the Bag Committee to submit the report by May 13, when the matter will be up for hearing again.