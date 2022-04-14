Aliya Assadi, a Muslim student from Udupi, has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on April 14 to allow a section of students to appear for the second pre-university examinations wearing their hijab. The exams are set to begin on April 22.

"You still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country," she tweeted to the CM on April 12. "If we are allowed to write exams, they need to allow us with hijab. Otherwise, we will not attend classes. We will not go to college without hijab,” she had also said, as noted by a PTI report.

The 17-year-old was one of the six petitioners who had started the protest to allow them to wear their hijab in the classroom. The students had approached the Karnataka High Court to revoke the ban on the headscarves in classrooms.

The Karnataka HC had dismissed the petitions, stating that wearing the hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam and that the uniform rule should be followed in all educational institutions. The students had also challenged the case in the Supreme Court, but their plea seeking an urgent hearing had been dismissed by the court.

While many Muslim girls had appeared for examinations without their hijabs on earlier this year, 40 girls from Udupi had skipped the exams, protesting the ban.