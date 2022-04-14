Aliah University ex-Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali, who has not stepped into the university after he was abused by the leader of the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) student wing, has returned to Jadavpur University on April 14, after a fortnight, to resume his position and responsibilities. He says that he is "happy and relieved to be back in the Chemistry department in JU", reported by PTI.

Aliah is an autonomous university under the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MAME). Mohammad Ali had gone on lien to Aliah from Jadavpur University for four years. Following the incident, he has said that he does not want to extend his tenure in Aliah and, a few days ago, he officially communicated the same to the state government. During his absence, Abu Taher Kamruddin, President of the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education, had been appointed interim VC of Aliah University.

The incident of abuse had taken place on April 1, when Giyasuddin Mondal, a former student of Aliah University, and some of his followers had entered the VC's chambers and demanded that the list of names released for the state-aided university's PhD course be scrapped. He wanted candidates recommended by him to be included on a fresh list. He also showered threats and abuses on the VC.

Video footage of the incident had gone viral, after which Mondal had been arrested. He had been previously expelled from the university in 2018, as well as the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC, due to his involvement in a brawl.