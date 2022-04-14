Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced that it has received a funding of Rs 56.34 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC). In an announcement on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the varsity said that the grant had been received for hostel repairs and maintenance.

Just this morning (April 14), a portion of the bathroom ceiling of the Sabarmati Hostel came crashing down on a BA second-year student. The injured student was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. A Medical-Legal Complaint (MLC) has been filed, said sources, adding that the injured student was likely to file a complaint with the police against the university administration.

Students from the All India Students' Union (AISA) decried "criminal negligence" on the part of the university and, in a statement, said, "We have time and again brought the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings to the concerned authorities, but the JNU admin has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds. Stop putting the lives of students in danger."

A few hours ago, PTI quoted a senior university official speaking about the need for funds to the tune of Rs 54 crore to carry out major repair work in hostels. The official said that the funds had been sought for, but the approval was pending. He added that the old hostels on campus, such as Sabarmati, Narmada and Brahmaputra were in urgent need of repair.

The university, in its announcement of the grant of funds on Twitter, mentioned the "mission of a student-centric and friendly administration" of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Santishree Pandit.