Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, declared on Tuesday, April 12, that 17 new Eklavya schools will come into being in the state. The drive is towards ensuring proper, high-quality education for tribal youth in their own regions.

There are only four Eklavya schools in the state as of now. The Union Minister said that an amount of 40 crore was going to be spent for the purpose and the schools will be made fully functional by 2023-24. Each of the schools will have the capacity to admit about 500 students, Minister Tudu stated, as per a report in PTI.

“Construction work for 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools has already begun while the same could not be taken up due to land acquisition problem for one proposed institute. The way works are progressing, students will be able to take admission in the new Eklavya schools by 2023-24 academic session,” he said. "Once the tribal students pass out from such English medium schools with CBSE curriculum, they will be able to make their careers in the best possible way. They also can appear for various entrance tests," he also added.

All the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) follow the CBSE curriculum. EMRS is an initiative by the Central government, started in the year 1997-98, to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail opportunities in high and professional education courses and gain employment in various sectors.

In the year 2018, a separate central sector scheme to improve the geographical outreach of Eklavya Model Residential Schools to every block with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribe (ST) population had been carried out. The 2011 census had also been referred to for the purpose. It was ascertained then that more such model schools were in need.

Recently, the Center has taken a decision to include the Dralong Tribe in the ST community. Minister Tudu made a mention of the matter. “The Darlong community, one of the 19 tribes of Tripura, was deprived of getting ST status. After the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill, it has been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent. Once he clears the matter, Darlong will get the benefits of ST,” he said.

The minister is on a visit to the state to assess the progress of schemes of two different ministries. During this visit, he held conferences with officers of tribal welfare and water useful resource departments. The note on the opening of 17 EMRS comes amidst this. While speaking about it, Tudu mentioned the PM’s opinion on ERMS. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying emphasis on proper education for tribal youths as he believes only better learning can bring a change among them,” he said.