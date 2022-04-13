The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the guidelines for candidates wishing to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in any mode, physical, online or distance learning. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, on Tuesday, April 12, had announced the commission's decision to allow students the new capability to pursue double degree programmes. The guidelines clearly state that no retrospective benefit can be gained by the students who have already completed two academic programmes simultaneously.

The guidelines read, "A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), online mode or up to two ODL and online programmes simultaneously."

It goes on to add, "Degree or diploma programmes under ODL or online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs (higher education institutions) that are recognised by the UGC, Statutory Council or the government of India for running such programmes."

The UGC conveyed that degree or diploma programmes under the said guidelines will be governed by the regulations notified by it, as well as the concerned statutory and professional councils, wherever applicable. The UGC said, "The guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than PhD programme. Based on the guidelines, the universities can devise mechanisms, through their statutory bodies, for allowing their students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously."

The idea has been in the works since 2012 but the idea was given the green signal only in 2020. The UGC said, "With the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several higher education institutions have started a number of programmes in ODL mode to meet aspirations of students. It has also led to the emergence of online education programmes which a student can pursue within the comforts of their home."

“The issue of allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the commission, keeping in view the provisions envisaged in the NEP that emphasises the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes,” it added.