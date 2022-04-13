With the new UGC ruling that allows students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously, the word from the academic circles is that it would cause a "dilution" in the quality of education. Professors have drawn attention to the fact that a full-time programme requires full-time attention and efforts. Some academics also pointed to the greater flexibility that will be given to students by the four-year undergraduate programme.

Abha Dev Habib, a Delhi University professor said, "A degree or a job, when it is full time, it means the whole concentration of an individual has to be on it. Allowing a student to earn extra credits in a degree is one thing and allowing them to earn an extra degree is different. This will just dilute the quality of our degree programmes." She added, “The move shows how much importance the UGC attributes to degree programmes. No where in the world does this happens. There is much more to a degree programme, there is a time table, there are classroom hours, there has to be space for self study and extra curricular activities."

Rajesh Jha, another DU professor, lamented the fact that the UGC is assuming the student is "superhuman" or can study for 24 hours daily. He said, "By offering double degree programmes, you are diluting honours courses. The basic philosophy of honours courses is to provide comprehensive, intensive and advanced knowledge to students and even under honours courses, students can opt for discipline centric courses." He added, “If we talk about interdisciplinarity, then there are BSC and BA programmes. By doing this, you are raising questions on your programmes. This will lead to utter chaos in the education system."

A professor of a top university, requesting anonymity, said, "The kind of flexibility the UGC wants to provide to students, there are already options available for that such as FYUP. There is no need to prompt students to take on the extra burden of a complete academic programme to have that kind of flexibility."