The Department of Medical Education has been directed by the Karnataka High Court to consider applications that have been filed by 25 nursing schools seeking approval/recognition to commence new programmes in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) for the academic year 2021-2022. This needs to be done within eight weeks and the decision needs to be conveyed to the schools at the earliest.

"An order of this nature is required to be passed in view of the peculiar facts of this case, namely, that applications were filed by the petitioners in 2019 itself and applications have remained without being considered...the order should contain sufficient reasons for taking the decision either to grant approval or refuse approval," said Justice P Krishna Bhat, while disposing of the petition filed by JPI Dass School of Nursing and other 24 nursing schools from the city.

An application in the year 2019 was made by those petitioners who intended to commence fresh programmes of Diploma in GNM, additionally, seeking recognition with effect from the academic year 2019-2020. But there was no decision taken by the Department of Medical Education or Karnataka State Nursing Council, who are the respondents. There was neither granting of approval nor refusal regarding the same.

Based on the petitioners' applications that were submitted, the Karnataka State Nursing Council placed the proposals before a high power committee constituted by the Department of Medical Education but there was no decision taken with regard to them.