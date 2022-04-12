Delhi University will be commencing the admission process for the College of Art (CoA) finally. This comes after almost two months of protests at the varsity. The issue had begun when Delhi's Lt Governor gave approval for the merger of CoA and Ambedkar University. The decision was met with resistance by the students, students unions, like the SFI, and later Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) joined in as well. The demand was to keep the CoA united with DU and stop the merger. On Monday, April 11, the notice arrived that CoA will not be de-affiliated from Delhi University. The news has been hailed by teachers and students alike.

Commenting on the situation, Professor Abha Dev Habib from the Department of Physics, Miranda House, and former office bearer, DUTA Secretary, DTF (Democratic Teachers’ Front), hails it as a welcome step. She said that something like this shouldn’t have happened in the first place. “The government should not be involved in granting affiliations or reconsidering college administration systems, rather it should be about creating opportunities,” she stated. “Creating a new department in a college is welcome, but it should not create issues that affect everyone,” she added further.

The students have greatly benefitted from this decision is what the DUTA says. The students had feared that the fees would be hiked if the CoA came under Ambedkar University. This was a major concern since Ambedkar University is a public-funded institution. “The university charges Rs 25,000-50,000 per programme, something which everyone cannot afford,” Dr Abha said. Another fact that worried the students was that those enrolled in the CoA currently will not have degrees from the University of Delhi. “The College of Arts is known for its eminence as it is a part of DU,” said former DUTA President Rajib Ray. Had the merger with Ambedkar University taken place, the students would have been left bereft of the precious DU degree.

The CoA merger had been announced because the Delhi AAP government was in conflict with the DU administration over funding. Delhi University is a state-funded institution and the government had stalled the funding for twelve colleges, accusing the administration of not taking a funding approval from the government prior to forming additional posts for faculty in those colleges. The issue has been going on for years. At present, the fate of twelve other DU colleges hangs in balance.

Dr Abha said, “This is very unfortunate too. The government does not release grants on time and the colleges haven’t been paid to maintain their infrastructures. The professors also haven’t received their salaries.” She added, “The NEP is fine but the need of the hour is to focus on the recruitment of teachers and the release of grants.” Rajib Ray also echoes this statement, “There aren’t adequate funds. A grant of at least 70 to 80 crores is needed for now for proper running of the colleges.”

Commenting further on the lack of funds, Dr Abha said, “The government has asked the universities to utilise the student fund for developing infrastructure and payment of salaries, but this is not right. It isn't agreeable on the part of the government to say so.” AAP values public-funded education which is similar to what the central government supports, she added. But public-funded institutions are not open to all. Many people can’t afford the higher education funds and this results in students dropping out. Few private players in the field of university education are there, who do not focus on research and technology. Making the universities domicile-based and making them publicly funded deprieves many students. “The government doesn’t understand this. [And] this DUTA opposes and shall always do so,” said Dr Abha. She added, “Higher education is not supported by Ambedkar University. Recently, the 93 birthday of Jyotibai Phule was celebrated but there is no meaning in the celebration if so many students are being deprived of university education.”

Rajib Ray states that for the issue of funding to be resolved, the Delhi government needs to come up with a fruitful solution soon, otherwise the problem will continue for years. The Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Professor Yogesh Singh, informed that talks with the government are going on regarding this and positive news is on the horizon.