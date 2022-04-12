The Delhi police and the Immigration Bureau carried out searches at foreign educational consultancies across the city of Hyderabad on Monday, April 12. This was in connection with a fake certificate case.

Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Begumpet, Malakpet, and Dilsukhnagar, among other locations the search were conducted.

The allegation was that many candidates, whose documents were processed by these consultancies, took the help of fake certificates to clear interviews and other processes required for travelling to the USA and other countries as well.

The racket, which has been going on for the past few months, came to the limelight only a few days back. It was then that the Delhi police initiated a crackdown on consultancies