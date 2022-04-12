The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2022 in June. The announcement was made by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC. The exact dates are yet to be finalised, but the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams will be held in one of the first two weeks of June. The announcement was made on Twitter. “For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates,” Kumar had posted.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year. But because the schedule of the exams had been disrupted due to COVID-19 for the last two years, this year, the two exam cycles (the December 2021 and June 2022 exams) are being combined. The exam tests the eligibility of candidates for the positions of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, 12 different IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) have opened their admission portal for PhD admissions. Many of them are providing Institute Fellowships as well, like the Teaching Assistantship and the Institutional Fellowships to the PhD scholars. The admission processes will begin this month. The exact dates of commencement, however, vary from institute to institute. For some institutes like IIT Dhanbad and IIT Goa, admissions will be beginning late in May.

The last dates for application also differ for the different institutes. The interested candidates are advised to check the websites of the individual institutions they wish to apply to for more details, like the total number of seats available and their distribution, the disciplines accepting admissions for PhD scholars, the type and duration of the programmes available, the required documents for application and so on. They can also look up the type of fellowships available, if any.

Along with these two notices, a slew of other exam dates has also been released. The Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute of Science and Technology has already started the SRMJEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam) 2022 application process and slots can be booked between April 19 to 21 by registered candidates. The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has released the National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 application form and May 4 is the last date to apply. The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has commenced the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 registration, while the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has also started the application process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022.