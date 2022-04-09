The appointment of the first woman principal of Madhya Pradesh's iconic Daly College has been embroiled in political controversy. The appointment, which was made on Friday, April 8, came under the scanner for the manner in which the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the college and his son were suspended from the board. The duo was removed after allegations that the chairman, Narendra Singh Jhabua brought in his son, Jai Singh Jhabua onto the board "illegally", according to a report by IANS.

After a formal complaint and investigation, the Chairman and his son were dismissed. The controversy arises from the fact that BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Singh was appointed as the Vice-President of the board of the college, which is often regarded as one of the ten oldest colleges in India. Gunmeet Kaur Bindra was appointed as the first woman principal by the newly constituted board, whose current Chairman is Vikram Singh Puar, who happens to be the current titular Maharaja of the Dewas Senior, which is one of the royal dynasties of Indore.

While the college, which was established in 1870 has had the influence of the Dewas dynasty on its board, the method in which the previous chairman was removed and the board was set up has not gone down well with senior leader from the Congress Party and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh. He has accused the BJP-led state government and the Indore administration of turning the college into a political "akhada".

"It has always been above party politics. Unfortunately because of some vested interests, GOMP and Indore Administration are openly flouting rules and interfering in the functioning of the school. This must stop. For God's sake, don't make Daly College a Political Akhada," Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Saturday, April 9.