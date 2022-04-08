It was alleged that two teachers from government schools in Jajpur district of Odisha were suspended following the allegations that they had submitted fake caste certificates in order to get appointments, an official informed on Thursday, April 8.

The teachers have been placed under suspension and soon, departmental proceedings against them for submitting forged caste certificates to get jobs will be initiated, as per an order issued by the block education officer (BEO) in Korei.

Sudarshan Mallik, BEO, Korei informed that he had conducted an inquiry to look into these allegations of using fake caste certificates by the two teachers to get a job.

“During the inquiry, we found that they belong to backward classes but they have produced the forged scheduled caste certificates to get the appointments,” the official added.