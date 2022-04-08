After much deliberations and revisions, the Department of Pre-University Education has released the final timetable for the second PU board examinations. The examinations will now begin on April 22 and end on May 18.

In December 2021, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh, had announced that the exams would be held towards April-end as there was a delay in completing the portions. Earlier, the department had said that the exams would be held in March, but had to be put off after concerns from teachers.

The first tentative timetable was released on January 18 with the exams scheduled between April 16 and May 4. After that, it was revised four times due to multiple issues, including PU exams clashing with JEE Mains. Later, the department gave two more days for exams, saying they will conclude on May 6.

Following objections from students and parents, the start date of the exams was shifted from April 16 to 22 with the concluding date fixed on May 11. With more objections, the exam dates have been extended by a week. The department had said that there will be no revisions, however, a new revised timetable was released on April 7, Thursday.