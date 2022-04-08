Central institution Pondicherry University will be admitting students to its various five-year integrated Postgraduate (PG) programmes via the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

It was Assistant Registrar of the University, K Mahesh, who, via a press release, passed on the information that those candidates who hope to pursue their PG at Pondicherry University should apply for CUET (UG) 2022 online via the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The aspirants were even asked to go through the information brochure available on the website of the university for eligibility criteria and they were asked to keep a tab on the NTA's official website nta.ac.in along with cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date to submit forms is May 6, the press release stated.

It was on March 21, 2022 that the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that all central universities funded by the UGC will have to conduct admissions to their undergraduate courses (UG) via CUET.

It was in the late hours of April 6 that the registration forms for CUET, along with a detailed information bulletin, were up for the students to fill and go through.